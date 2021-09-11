NTA NCHM JEE result 2021 declared: How to check score

NTA NCHM JEE result 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) Friday declared the result for the NCHMJEE 2021 or National Council for Hotel Management joint entrance exam 2021 result. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their score card at the official website, nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

The NCHM JEE 2021 was conducted on August 10, 2021 through a remote proctored mode. Based on this score, students will get admission into hotel management and related courses throughout the country.

NTA NCHM JEE result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website nchmjee.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘nhcm jee 2021 result’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using roll number

Step 5: Result will appear

In the scorecard, the raw marks and all India merit secured by the candidate shall be mentioned. The merit will be allocated based on the marks secured in the exam. The result will only remain valid for this academic year.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on August 29 released the NCHMCT JEE 2021 answer key on its official website. Along with the answer key, the question paper and responses marked by the students were also provided.