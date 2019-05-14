NTA NCHM JEE result 2019 tomorrow: How to check score

NTA NCHM JEE result 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the result for the NCHMJEE 2019 or National Council for Hotel Management joint entrance exam 2019 at its website, ntanchm.nic.in on May 15, 2019.

Advertising

The NCHM JEE 2019 was conducted on April 27, 2019 through a computer-based (CBT) mode in which 30,722 students appeared for the exam. Based on this score, students will get admission into hotel management and related courses throughout the country.

Read| Top colleges, universities to apply at

NTA NCHM JEE result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website ntanchm.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘nhcm jee 2019 result’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using roll number

Step 5: Result will appear

The entrance exam has 200 questions of 4 marks each for the correct answer, and 1 mark negative marking for the wrong answer. Based on the score, students will have to appear for counselling sessions after which they will get admission to their desired courses and colleges.