NTA NCHM JEE 2021 registration deadline extended

Candidates can fill the application form on the official website at nchmjee.nta.nic.in. (Representational Photo)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended application deadline for the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2021 till July 5. Candidates can submit their application fees by July 5, 11 pm. The revised date of the exam will be announced in due course.

The agency has also extended the application form correction window and now the candidates can make relevant connections between July 7 to July 11. Candidates can fill the application form on the official website at nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

Read | JMI student gets the Diana Award 2021 for Covid-19 innovation

“With a view to remove hardship caused to candidates and to ensure larger participation of candidates, it has been decided to postpone the NCHM JEE- 2021 and also extend the last date for submission of online application forms for the exam” reads the official notification.

The decision has been taken after the agency received requests from candidates seeking an extension of the last date for submission of online application forms for the exam, on account of difficulties being experienced by them due to COVID-19 and the disruptions caused by the pandemic.

The entrance examination is for admission to the BSc (Hospitality and Hotel Administration) course at the Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM) affiliated to the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHM & CT).