NTA NCHM JEE 2020: Image discrepancy removal process begins; know last date to fill application form

NCHM JEE 2020 will be conducted on May 11, 2020 NCHM JEE 2020 will be conducted on May 11, 2020

NTA NCHM JEE 2020: The window to remove the image discrepancy in National Testing Agency (NTA) National Council for Hotel Management (NCHM) JEE 2020 application process is open now, and the candidates can do it through the website- ntanchm.nic.in. The application process will be closed on March 31. Interested candidates can apply through the website- nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

The entrance examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 11. The admit card will be available to download on April 1. The results will be declared on May 10, 2020.

NCHM JEE 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ntanchm.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘fill application form’

Step 3: Click on ‘apply’ under ‘new registration’

Step 4: Use registration number to log-in

Step 5: Fill form, upload images

Step 6: Make payment

NCHM JEE admission test 2020: Check schedule

Dates for registrations: January 1 to March 31

Dates of examinations: May 11

Downloading of Admit Cards: April 1

Declaration of results: May 24, 2020.

Eligibility: The candidate has to pass class 12 or its equivalent with English as one of the subjects. In case students are appearing for the board exams this year, they have to submit a provisional certificate.

Age limit: The candidate should not over 22 years as on July 1. There is age relaxation for reserved category.

Exam pattern: The examination will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode for admission to the B.Sc. Course in Hospitality and Hotel Administration (B.Sc.HHA) across the country. A total of 200 questions will be asked Numerical Ability and Analytical Aptitude (30), Reasoning and Logical Deduction (30), General Knowledge & Current Affair (30), English Language (30) and Aptitude for Service Sector (50). The exam duration will be three-hour and question paper will be in English and Hindi.

NCHMCT JEE 2020: Fees

Candidates will have to pay fee of Rs 800 for reserved category candidates and transgenders it is Rs 400.

Based on the score secured in the exam candidates will be eligible for admission to 63 top-ranked NCHM affiliated Institutes of Hotel Management (IHMs) in India.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd