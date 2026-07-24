47 National Testing Agency officials sacked amid student protests

Protestors took to the streets in multiple cities during the week, protesting against the NTA NEET paper leak. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

In a major crackdown following the NEET paper leak and as part of a broader push to reform the examination system after the massive student protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has terminated the services of 47 officials.

A source familiar with the development confirmed the move, saying, “NTA has terminated the services of 47 officials.” The source added that the agency would also initiate “legal and criminal action” against them to send a strong message to erring officials and ensure that such incidents do not recur.

The source said these were only the initial steps and that several more stringent and reform-oriented measures are set to follow.