47 National Testing Agency officials sacked amid student protests

The source confirmed that the agency will also take legal and criminal actions against some of these officials.

Written by: Vikas Pathak
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 24, 2026 08:53 PM IST
CJP protestProtestors took to the streets in multiple cities during the week, protesting against the NTA NEET paper leak. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
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In a major crackdown following the NEET paper leak and as part of a broader push to reform the examination system after the massive student protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has terminated the services of 47 officials.

A source familiar with the development confirmed the move, saying, “NTA has terminated the services of 47 officials.” The source added that the agency would also initiate “legal and criminal action” against them to send a strong message to erring officials and ensure that such incidents do not recur.

The source said these were only the initial steps and that several more stringent and reform-oriented measures are set to follow.

Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet is learnt to have approved on Friday a Bill to strengthen punishments for those involved in leaking public examination question papers. The move comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that a draft of the proposed legislation had been submitted to him and would be taken up by the Cabinet.

According to sources, the Cabinet approved amendments to the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. The amendment Bill is likely to be introduced in Parliament next week by Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh.

In a late-night video message posted on social media platform X on Thursday, Modi said a tough new law was on the way. He said he had received the draft proposal, which would be discussed by the Cabinet on Friday.

“Working tirelessly, late into the night, the departments have already submitted a draft proposal to me. This draft, which includes provisions for fast-track courts and stricter penalties, will be discussed in the Cabinet tomorrow. It will be finalised after incorporating suggestions from Cabinet colleagues, and efforts will be made to pass the Bill in the House as soon as possible, starting with the second week of Parliament’s session this coming Monday,” the Prime Minister said in the video.

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Vikas Pathak
Vikas Pathak
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Vikas Pathak is deputy associate editor with The Indian Express and writes on national politics. He has over 17 years of experience, and has worked earlier with The Hindustan Times and The Hindu, among other publications. He has covered the national BJP, some key central ministries and Parliament for years, and has covered the 2009 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls and many state assembly polls. He has interviewed many Union ministers and Chief Ministers. Vikas has taught as a full-time faculty member at Asian College of Journalism, Chennai; Symbiosis International University, Pune; Jio Institute, Navi Mumbai; and as a guest professor at Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. Vikas has authored a book, Contesting Nationalisms: Hinduism, Secularism and Untouchability in Colonial Punjab (Primus, 2018), which has been widely reviewed by top academic journals and leading newspapers. He did his PhD, M Phil and MA from JNU, New Delhi, was Student of the Year (2005-06) at ACJ and gold medalist from University Rajasthan College in Jaipur in graduation. He has been invited to top academic institutions like JNU, St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and IIT Delhi as a guest speaker/panellist. ... Read More

 

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