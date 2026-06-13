NTA launches Pariksha Karmayogi training programme for exam officials

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has launched Pariksha Karmayogi: Capacity-Building Programme for Examination Officials on the iGOT Karmayogi Bharat platform to strengthen the supervision, invigilation, and overall conduct of its examinations. The initiative is aimed at enhancing the preparations and accountability of examination personnel involved in conducting large-scale national tests, including the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG).

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The programme has been designed to build the capacity of examination functionaries and ensure the smooth, secure, transparent, and standardised conduct of offline, pen-and-paper-based examinations across the country. It is primarily intended for Centre Superintendents, Invigilators, and other officials responsible for administering NTA examinations at test centres.

The course consists of four comprehensive modules covering the entire examination lifecycle. Module 1 introduces participants to the course framework and highlights the critical role examination officials play in maintaining fairness, transparency, and integrity during the conduct of examinations.

Module 2 focuses on pre-examination preparedness, including centre readiness, security arrangements, and adherence to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed by the agency.

NTA launches ‘Pariksha Karmayogi: Capacity-Building Programme for Examination Officials’ on the iGOT Karmayogi Bharat platform to strengthen supervision and invigilation for NTA examinations The programme has been designed to strengthen the capacity of examination functionaries… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 13, 2026

Module 3 covers examination-day operations and is divided into four stages: activities before the examination begins, procedures at the start of the examination, responsibilities during the examination, and post-examination protocols. And lastly, Module 4 serves as a Quick Reference Guide, offering a concise summary of key guidelines, responsibilities, and best practices for examination personnel.

Hosted on the iGOT Karmayogi Bharat platform, the programme provides self-paced learning and assessment-based certification, enabling examination officials across India to undergo standardised training. The NTA said the initiative will help improve procedural compliance, operational efficiency, and accountability at examination centres

The agency emphasised that well-trained examination staff are essential for ensuring the fair and efficient conduct of high-stakes examinations. By creating a uniform framework for examination administration nationwide, the programme seeks to reinforce the integrity of the examination process.

As per NTA, the launch of Pariksha Karmayogi reflects NTA’s broader efforts to strengthen the examination ecosystem through technology-enabled capacity building and a trained, certified workforce capable of handling large-scale assessments with professionalism and consistency. NTA has been in the news recently for numerous mishaps related to examinations across India, including the NEET UG paper leak and technical glitches during CUET UG.