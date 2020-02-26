TS LAWCET, PGLCET exam on May 27; application process to begin from March 2

TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2020: Apply at tsche.ac.in (Representational Image) TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2020: Apply at tsche.ac.in (Representational Image)

TS LAWCET, PGLCET: The Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TSLCET) and Postgraduate Law Common Entrance Test (PGLCET) will be held on May 27, as per the latest notification released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). The entrance exams are a gateway to state-based undergraduate and postgraduate law seats, respectively.

The application process will begin from March 2 and conclude on April 6, 2020. A detailed notification will also be released on March 2. The entrance exam will be computer-based and be held in a single shift from 11 am to 12:30 pm. Candidates will have to answer 120 questions within 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Candidates can send their applications till May 20, however, a late fee will be applicable. Till April 6, an additional late fee of Rs 500 will be applicable, till April 20 a total of Rs 1000 will be charged while Rs 2,000 and Rs 4,000 will be charged as late fee till May 10 and 10, respectively. A normal fee of Rs 800 will be applicable for LAWCET and Rs 1,000 for PGLCET. For reserved category candidates, the fee will be Rs 500 and Rs 800, respectively.

A preliminary answer key will be released on May 31. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key till June 2, 5 pm. The final answer key will incorporate changes, if any, based on the preliminary answer key. The result, based on the final answer key will be announced on June 10, 2020.

Candidates who clear the exam will have to participate in counselling session. Seats will be allotted based on merit. The details of the counselling session are yet to be announced.

Recently, TSCHE released TSEAMCET application form. Those seeking admission at undergraduate levels in engineering, agriculture and allied fields of medicine can apply at eamcet.tsche.ac.in till March 20.

