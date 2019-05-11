NTA JNUEE, CEEB admit card 2019: Know release date and time

JNUEE, CEEB admit card 2019: The National Testing Agency is scheduled to release the admit card for the Jawaharlal Nehru University online entrance test (JNUEE) and Combined Biotechnology Entrance Examination (CEEB) on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. The candidates who will appear in the examination can download the admit card through the official website- ntajnu.nic.in.

“The candidates are hereby informed that the downloading of Admit Card of JNUEE and CEEB – 2019 will take place from 14th May 2019. This has been done on account of extension of the last date of the online submission of Application Form of JNUEE and CEEB 2019 from 15th April 2019 to 18 th April 2019 and payment of fee upto April 19, 2019,” read the official notification.

NTA JNUEE, CEEB admit card 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- ntajnu.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download admit card link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

This is the first time, the National Testing Agency will conduct the entrance test for the admission to the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

The admission will be held for 3,383 seats including 1,043 for MPhil and PhD courses.

The format for the JNUEE 2019 will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) through a computer-based test. The JNUEE will be conducted in 127 cities across India. In previous years, the test has been conducted in around 51 cities.