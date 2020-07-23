NTA JNUEE application correction facility extended, check details

NTA JNUEE 2020: The candidates can now avail this correction facility till July 24. Representational image/ file NTA JNUEE 2020: The candidates can now avail this correction facility till July 24. Representational image/ file

NTA JNUEE 2020: The National Testing Agency, NTA has extended the application correction facility for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE 2020). The candidates can now avail this facility till July 24. “Corrections in the particulars in the online application forms shall be accepted upto 5 pm, and submission of fee (if applicable) upto 11:50 pm,” the NTA release mentioned.

The change in the application process through fax/ application including e-mail will not be entertained. “These candidates who have sent emails earlier regarding any correction are also advised to verify and make necessary corrections, if required by them,” read the notification.

The revised dates of the following examinations will be notified soon. “The detailed schedule mentioning revised dates of downloading of admit cards and examination will be displayed separately on respective examination websites later on.” The candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official website — nta.ac.in.

The candidates and parents are advised to keep visiting their respective examination websites and nta.ac.in for the latest updates. The candidates can also contact at 8287471852, 8178359845 for further clarification.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd