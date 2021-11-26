NTA JNUEE 2021 result released for PG courses, here’s how to check

NTA JNUEE result 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the result for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) 2021 for PG courses. The candidates who had appeared for the entrance test can check the result through the website at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

To access the JNUEE result 2021, applicants will have to key in their application numbers and dates of birth. The results have been declared for MA/MSc/MCA courses. JNU had earlier released provisional answer keys of JNUEE on October 11. Candidates were allowed to raise objections against the same till October 12.

NTA JNUEE 2021 result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘ MA/MSc/MCA Results List 1 (JNUEE 2021)’ link

Step 3: Enter your application number, date of birth

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, and take a printout for further reference.

The varsity will soon release a merit list, which will be prepared on the basis of the marks obtained by candidates in JNUEE. Candidates who have been selected in JNUEE 2021 will have to appear for the counselling process in order to secure their admission.