NTA JNUEE 2021 final answer key released, here’s how to check

NTA JNUEE 2021 final answer key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for the Jawaharlal Nehru University entrance exam (JNUEE) 2021. The candidates who had appeared at the entrance can check and download the answer key through the websites – jnuexams.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

NTA JNUEE 2020 final answer key: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link- ‘Question Paper Administered and Final Answer Key’

Step 3: A pdf file with paper wise answer key will appear

Step 4: Click on paper wise download ‘answer key’ link

Step 5: A pdf file with an answer key will appear on the screen

The exams were held from September 20 to September 23, 2021, in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The JNUEE provisional answer key was released on October 11, 2021. The JNUEE answer key 2021 challenge facility was available from October 11, 2021, to October 12, 2021 (up to 7 pm)

Candidates had to pay an application fee of Rs 200 while raising objections. After candidates raised objections, it was reviewed by subject experts. Following this, the final answer key has been uploaded on the official website. In case of any doubt, candidates can write to jnu@nta.ac.in or call the helpline number 011- 40759000.