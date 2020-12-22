NTA JNUEE 2020 result released, here’s how to check

NTA JNUEE result available at jnuexams.nta.nic.in.

NTA JNUEE result 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) entrance examination. The candidates who had appeared for the entrance test can check the result through the website- jnuexams.nta.nic.in.

A total of 69,492 students appeared for the exam held from October 5 to 8. The entrance was conducted for admission to 101 courses offered.

NTA JNUEE 2020 result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- jnuexams.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘result link’

Step 3: Enter your application number, date of birth

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

Over 1.35 lakh (1,35,462) candidates have applied for the JNU Entrance Examination (JNUEE), a rise of 22 per cent from the last year. The exams for admission to JNU were divided into two parts — JNUEE or JNU entrance exam and CEEB or Combined Entrance Examination for Biotechnology (CEEB).

Last year, a total of 1,16,558 candidates registered for admission to 3,383 seats including 1,043 for MPhil and PhD courses.

