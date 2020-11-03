NTA JNUEE 2020 final answer key released, check result date

JNUEE 2020 final answer key available at jnuexams.nta.nic.in. File

NTA JNUEE 2020 final answer key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) entrance exam. The candidates who had appeared at the entrance can check and download the answer key through the website- jnuexams.nta.nic.in.

As the final answer key has been released, the result is expected to be announced soon. The preliminary answer key was earlier released, and the candidates challenge it by paying a sum of Rs 1000.

NTA JNUEE 2020 final answer key: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- jnuexams.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link- ‘Question Paper Administered and Final Answer Key’

Step 3: A pdf file with paper wise answer key will appear

Step 4: Click on paper wise download ‘answer key’ link

Step 5: A pdf file with an answer key will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The JNUEE was held from October 5 to 8, 2020. Over 1.35 lakh (1,35,462) candidates have applied for the JNU Entrance Examination (JNUEE), a rise of 22 per cent from last year. The exams for admission to JNU were divided into two parts — JNUEE or JNU entrance exam and CEEB or Combined Entrance Examination for Biotechnology (CEEB).

Last year, a total of 1,16,558 candidates registered for admission to 3,383 seats including 1,043 for MPhil and PhD courses.

