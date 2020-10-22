NTA JNUEE 2020 answer key: Online window to raise objections closes today, here’s how to challenge

NTA JNUEE 2020 answer key: The online window to raise objections will be closed on October 22 at 10 pm. File

NTA JNUEE 2020 answer key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer key for the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) entrance exam, and the candidates who want to challenge the answer key can raise their objections till today. The online window to raise objections will be closed on October 22 at 10 pm, as per NTA. The candidates can challenge the answer key through the website- jnuexams.nta.nic.in.

As per a notice by the NTA, “For challenge, they are required to pay a processing fee of Rs 1000 per answer challenged. The fee will be refunded, if the challenge is found to be correct, upon verification by experts. The payment can be made online, through payment gateway, using debit/credit card, net banking. No challenge will be considered without receipt of processing fee.”

NTA JNUEE 2020 answer key: How to challenge

Step 1: Visit the official website, jnuexams.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘answer key challenge’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page Step 4: Log-in using the application number

Step 5: Mark the answer you think is wrong

Step 6: Select the right answer and attach supporting documents

Step 7: Make payment

The JNUEE was earlier held from October 5 to 8, 2020. Over 1.35 lakh (1,35,462) candidates have applied for the JNU Entrance Examination (JNUEE), a rise of 22 per cent from last year. The exams for admission to JNU were divided into two parts — JNUEE or JNU entrance exam and CEEB or Combined Entrance Examination for Biotechnology (CEEB).

Last year, a total of 1,16,558 candidates registered for admission to 3,383 seats including 1,043 for MPhil and PhD courses.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd