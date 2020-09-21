NTA JNU Entrance Test 2020 dates released, download admit card today

JNUEE will be held from October 5 to 8, 2020. Representational image/ file

NTA JNU Entrance Test 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) entrance exam from October 5. The schedule for the exams which will be held till October 8 has been released, the candidates can check the exam dates through the website- nta.ac.in.

The admit card for the entrance will also be released today. “The JNUEE-2020 will be held as per the following schedule. Admit cards will be displayed on NTA websites on 21 September, 2020,” NTA mentioned. Once released, the candidates can download the hall ticket following these steps.

JNUEE admit card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- nta.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘NTA JNUEE admit card’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Admit card will appear

Step 6: Download, take a print out for further reference.

Over 1.35 lakh (1,35,462) candidates have applied for JNU Entrance Examination (JNUEE), a rise of 22 per cent from last year. “For JNU Entrance Exam 2020 conducted by NTA, a record 1,35,462 applications have been received – 22 per cent increase as compared to last year. Clearly students across India have whole-heartedly embraced our transition to the computer-based mode of the entrance exam,” VC Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said.

Last year, a total of 1,16,558 candidates registered for admission to 3,383 seats including 1,043 for MPhil and PhD courses.

