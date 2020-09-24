NTA JNU entrance exam 2020 admit card released, here’s how to download

NTA JNU Entrance Test 2020: Download hall ticket at jnuexams.nta.nic.in

NTA JNU Entrance Test 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) entrance exam. The candidates who will appear in the exams can download the hall ticket from the website- jnuexams.nta.nic.in.

The entrance exams which was delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic will be conducted from October 5 to 8.

JNUEE admit card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- jnuexams.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘NTA JNUEE admit card’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Admit card will appear

Step 6: Download, take a print out for further reference.

Over 1.35 lakh (1,35,462) candidates have applied for JNU Entrance Examination (JNUEE), a rise of 22 per cent from last year. The exams for admission to JNU were divided into two parts, JNUEE or JNU entrance exam and CEEB or Combined Entrance Examination for Biotechnology (CEEB). JNUEE will be conducted on a computer-based testing format and will contain multiple-choice questions (MCQ).

Last year, a total of 1,16,558 candidates registered for admission to 3,383 seats including 1,043 for MPhil and PhD courses.

