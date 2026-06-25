NTA JIPMAT 2026 Results: Agency releases scorecards, download from exams.nta.nic.in

JIPMAT Result 2026 Declared Direct Link at exams.nta.nic.in: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) on June 24, 2026. The results were declared on their official website, exams.nta.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results at the website mentioned above. The exam was conducted on June 7, 2026.

The exam was conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The JIPMAT 2026 exam was conducted in 81 centres in 61 cities, which includes one centre outside India. A total of 13,87 students had registered for the exam, out of which 11,527 candidates had appeared for the exam. Gender-wise, 5,785 female and 8,091 male students had registered for the exam. From these 4,830 females and 6,697 males appeared for the exam.