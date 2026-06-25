NTA JIPMAT 2026 Results: Agency releases scorecards, download from exams.nta.nic.in

JIPMAT Result 2026 Declared Direct Link at exams.nta.nic.in: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) on June 24, 2026. The results were declared on their official website, exams.nta.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results at the website mentioned above. The exam was conducted on June 7, 2026.
The exam was conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The JIPMAT 2026 exam was conducted in 81 centres in 61 cities, which includes one centre outside India. A total of 13,87 students had registered for the exam, out of which 11,527 candidates had appeared for the exam. Gender-wise, 5,785 female and 8,091 male students had registered for the exam. From these 4,830 females and 6,697 males appeared for the exam.
A few days after the exam was conducted, the provisional answer key was released on June 10, 2026, by the agency. The challenge window was also available till June 12, 2026, for candidates who were willing to raise objections to the provisional answer key. The final answer key was released on June 21, 2026.
To check the results of the exam, follow the steps mentioned below
Step 1: Go to the official website at exams.nta.nic.in/JIPMAT
Step 2: Click on the “JIPMAT Results 2026 ” link at the homepage.
Step 3: Enter the application number, password and security pin as login details.
Step 4: Click submit.
Step 5: Download and save the result for future reference.
The exam acts as a gateway for admission to the five-year integrated programme in Management offered by IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu. Both of these colleges have their own admission criteria apart from the JIPMAT score. IIM Jammu gives 30 per cent weightage to the JIPMAT score, while IIM Bodh Gaya gives 100 per cent weightage to the marks. Also, to get into IIM Bodh Gaya, candidates have to secure at least the minimum category-wise sectional percentile prescribed by the institute, which is 30 per cent or above.