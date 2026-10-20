JEE Mains 2027 Registration Live Updates: NTA likely to release Session 1 notification soon

JEE Mains 2027 Registration Live Updates: NTA conducts JEE Main twice in a year. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to begin registration for the upcoming Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2027 Session 1 soon. According to the recent exam calendar released by NTA, the JEE Main 2027 has been scheduled to be conducted on January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29, and 30, with January 31 reserved as a buffer date.

Once the JEE Main 2027 notification is released online, interested candidates will be able to download it through the designated exam portal, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Story continues below this ad In addition to uploading the notification, NTA will also activate the registration window, allowing candidates to submit their application for the first session of JEE Main 2027. The agency will also release dates for the upcoming important events, such as the deadline for registration, form correction window, admit card, and exam. Also Read | JEE Main 2027 registration: Check steps to apply, eligibility criteria, documents required and more Last year, NTA had released the JEE Main Session 1 registration forms on October 31, while the exams were conducted between January 21 and January 29. NTA will conduct JEE Main 2027 Session 1 offline in computer-based test (CBT) mode at various exam centres across the country and abroad. Soon after applications close, the form correction window will open, allowing candidates to make changes to their submitted forms. All candidates who are preparing for the exam are required to check the official website mentioned above and the timely live feeds given below for early updates on the awaited exam forms. Live Updates Oct 20, 2026 11:16 AM IST JEE Mains 2027 Registration Live Updates: How to apply? Interested candidates can visit the official website of the exam - jeemain.nta.nic.in to register for the JEE Main 2027 Session 1, once the application forms are released by NTA online. They will be required to submit all the required personal and academic details along with important documents. Oct 20, 2026 11:11 AM IST JEE Mains 2027 Registration Live Updates: Steps to download the notification Once the JEE Main 2027 notification is released by NTA, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to dowload it online. Visit the official website – jeemain.nta.ac.in or nta.ac.in. On the homepage, search for the link of JEE Main 2027 notification. The JEE Main 2027 notification for session 1 will start showing on your screen Use the download button to download and save the file for future reference. Oct 20, 2026 11:06 AM IST JEE Mains 2027 Registration Live Updates: Direct link to download notification Students preparing for the exam will be able to directly download the JEE Main 2027 notification online from the official website of NTA, nta.ac.in or jeemain.nta.nic.in. Oct 20, 2026 11:01 AM IST JEE Mains 2027 Registration Live Updates: Notification to contain important details Along with the application form, NTA will also release the JEE Main 2027 notification which will contain the eligibility criteria, exam pattern, syllabus, application fees and other important details about the exam. Oct 20, 2026 10:56 AM IST JEE Mains 2027 Registration Live Updates: Tentative exam dates announced According to the recent exam calendar released by NTA, the JEE Main 2027 session 1 will be conducted on January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29, and 30, with January 31 kept as a buffer date. Oct 20, 2026 10:51 AM IST JEE Mains 2027 Registration Live Updates: Official website Once the JEE Main 2027 registration window is activated by NTA, candidates will be able to submit their application through its official website, nta.ac.in or the designated exam portal, jeemain.nta.nic.in Oct 20, 2026 10:46 AM IST JEE Mains 2027 Registration Live Updates: Notification, application form release date The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the registration forms along with the notification for JEE Main 2027 Session 1 on its official website. Once released, candidates will be able to access the forms online. JEE Main 2027 Registration Live Updates (Express Photo) The JEE Main is a national-level engineering entrance exam conducted by NTA to grant candidates admission into undergraduate programs offered by the top NITs, IIITs, GFTIs, and other colleges that accept JEE scores. The exam also stands as a prerequisite for JEE Advanced.

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