Monday, August 23, 2021
NTA JEE Main Session 4 admit card 2021 released: How to download

The exam is now set to be conducted on August 26, 27, 31, and September 1 and 2. A total of 7.32 lakh candidates were registered for JEE(Main) 2021 session 4 as on July.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
August 23, 2021 9:51:38 am
jee main may exam date, jee main, nta jee may news,can download the admit card from the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.  File photo.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session 4. Candidates who applied to appear for the exam can download the admit card from the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

The fourth and last session of the JEE Main 2021 was originally set to be conducted in May but was postponed. The exam is now set to be conducted on August 26, 27, 31, and September 1 and 2. More than 7.32 lakh candidates have been registered for JEE(Main) 2021 session 4.

NTA JEE main 2021: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘admit card’ link. 

Step 3: Enter your registered ID and date of birth to login.

Step 4: JEE Main admit card will appear on the screen

Download the same and take a printout for further reference.

Meanwhile, the agency released the JEE Main session 3 results on August 6. The JEE Main 2021 session 3 was successfully conducted on July 20, 22, 25, and 27. A total of 17 candidates secured a cent per cent score in the JEE Main April session 2021 result. The examination was conducted in 13 languages –English, Hindi, Gujarati, Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

