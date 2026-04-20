JEE Main Results 2026 (Out): Fake vs real websites to check and download scorecards

JEE Main Results 2026 Official Websites to Check: The National Testing Agency has released the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 results today, April 20, as per its official schedule. With lakhs of candidates refreshing pages to access their scorecards, authorities have once again warned about the rise of fake and phishing websites that mimic official portals to mislead students and capture their personal data.
JEE Main 2026 Results LIVE | Check latest updates
These fraudulent platforms often appear convincing — using similar names, layouts, and even keywords like “official result link” — but are designed to extract sensitive information such as application numbers, passwords, and contact details.
Students should only use the following official portals. It is advisable to type these URLs manually in the browser:
All three platforms are operated by the NTA and are the only authorised sources for accessing JEE Main results and downloading scorecards.
The following websites have been identified as unofficial or misleading and should be strictly avoided:
jeemains.in — Mimics the official domain using a similar name
jeemainnic.in — Attempts to replicate the “nic.in” government pattern
jeemain.info — Unverified site claiming to host result links
jeeguide.co.in — Third-party platform not affiliated with NTA
upmsp-edu.com/jee-mains-result-2024/ — Uses outdated result pages to appear current
Fake links often circulate heavily on social media and even appear in search results during peak traffic hours. Students should avoid clicking on unknown or sponsored links and ensure they are on the correct website before entering credentials.