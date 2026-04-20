JEE Main Results 2026 (Out): Fake vs real websites to check and download scorecards

JEE Main Results 2026 Official Websites to Check: The National Testing Agency has released the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 results today, April 20, as per its official schedule. With lakhs of candidates refreshing pages to access their scorecards, authorities have once again warned about the rise of fake and phishing websites that mimic official portals to mislead students and capture their personal data.

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These fraudulent platforms often appear convincing — using similar names, layouts, and even keywords like “official result link” — but are designed to extract sensitive information such as application numbers, passwords, and contact details.

Official websites to check JEE Main 2026 results

Students should only use the following official portals. It is advisable to type these URLs manually in the browser: