JEE Main Results 2026 (Out): Fake vs real websites to check and download scorecards

JEE Main Results 2026 Official Websites to Check: These fraudulent platforms often appear convincing — using similar names, layouts, and even keywords like “official result link” — but are designed to extract sensitive information such as application numbers, passwords, and contact details.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Apr 20, 2026 08:15 PM IST
JEE Main Fake vs Real PortalsJEE Main 2026 Results Out: Check fake vs real portals (Screengrab official website)
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JEE Main Results 2026 Official Websites to Check: The National Testing Agency has released the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 results today, April 20, as per its official schedule. With lakhs of candidates refreshing pages to access their scorecards, authorities have once again warned about the rise of fake and phishing websites that mimic official portals to mislead students and capture their personal data.

JEE Main 2026 Results LIVE | Check latest updates

These fraudulent platforms often appear convincing — using similar names, layouts, and even keywords like “official result link” — but are designed to extract sensitive information such as application numbers, passwords, and contact details.

Official websites to check JEE Main 2026 results

Students should only use the following official portals. It is advisable to type these URLs manually in the browser:

All three platforms are operated by the NTA and are the only authorised sources for accessing JEE Main results and downloading scorecards.

JEE Main 2026 result Candidates are requested to avoid fake websites such as this one which appears to be legitimate. (Image: prepforexam.co)

Fake/bogus websites students should avoid

The following websites have been identified as unofficial or misleading and should be strictly avoided:

jeemains.in — Mimics the official domain using a similar name

jeemainnic.in — Attempts to replicate the “nic.in” government pattern

jeemain.info — Unverified site claiming to host result links

jeeguide.co.in — Third-party platform not affiliated with NTA

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upmsp-edu.com/jee-mains-result-2024/ — Uses outdated result pages to appear current

Fake links often circulate heavily on social media and even appear in search results during peak traffic hours. Students should avoid clicking on unknown or sponsored links and ensure they are on the correct website before entering credentials.

 

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