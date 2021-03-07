NTA JEE Main result 2021: Five steps to download score card

Here's how to download score card of JEE Main 2021. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

NTA JEE Main result 2021: It’s been a week, since the answer key of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 has been released, the candidates are now expecting to get their result soon. Once released, the candidates can download their score card through the websites- nta.ac.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Along with the result, the final answer key will be made available on the websites.

A total of 6.61 lakh (6,61,776) candidates have enrolled for the February session, out of this, 6.52 lakh (6,52,627) candidates registered for BE or BTech exam. The exam was held from February 23 to 26.

NTA JEE Main Result 2021: Steps to download score card

Step 1: Visit the official websites- nta.ac.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on view result/ score card link

Step 3: Enter JEE Main 2021 application number and date of birth

Step 4: NTA JEE Main Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the JEE Main 2021 result

Step 6: Take a printout for future purposes.

Read | JEE Main BE, BTech analysis

JEE Main result will indicate the JEE Main qualifying cutoff and NTA percentile score of the candidate. As the exam is conducted in multiple phases, the best of the percentile scores will be considered to prepare the final rank of the candidate.

JEE Main rank will be used for admission into NITs, IIITs and CFTIs, and other engineering colleges.