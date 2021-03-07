NTA JEE Main result 2021: Five steps to download score card

Updated: March 7, 2021 11:27:09 am
NTA JEE Main result 2021: It’s been a week, since the answer key of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 has been released, the candidates are now expecting to get their result soon. Once released, the candidates can download their score card through the websites- nta.ac.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Along with the result, the final answer key will be made available on the websites.
A total of 6.61 lakh (6,61,776) candidates have enrolled for the February session, out of this, 6.52 lakh (6,52,627) candidates registered for BE or BTech exam. The exam was held from February 23 to 26.
NTA JEE Main Result 2021: Steps to download score card
Step 1: Visit the official websites- nta.ac.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Click on view result/ score card link
Step 3: Enter JEE Main 2021 application number and date of birth
Step 4: NTA JEE Main Result will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download the JEE Main 2021 result
Step 6: Take a printout for future purposes.
JEE Main result will indicate the JEE Main qualifying cutoff and NTA percentile score of the candidate. As the exam is conducted in multiple phases, the best of the percentile scores will be considered to prepare the final rank of the candidate.
JEE Main rank will be used for admission into NITs, IIITs and CFTIs, and other engineering colleges.
