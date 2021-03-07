NTA JEE Main result 2021: Websites to check score

Updated: March 7, 2021 11:36:51 am
NTA JEE Main result 2021: The National Testing Agency is likely to release the result of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 this week. Though there is no official confirmation, but as per reports, the engineering entrance test result is probably to release today. Once released, the students can download their score card through the websites- nta.ac.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Along with the result, the final answer key will be made available on the websites.
A total of 6.61 lakh (6,61,776) candidates have enrolled for the February session, out of this, 6.52 lakh (6,52,627) candidates registered for BE or BTech exam. The exam was held from February 23 to 26.
NTA JEE Main Result 2021: How to download score card
Step 1: Visit the official websites- nta.ac.in, jeemain.nic.in
Step 2: Click on view result/ score card link
Step 3: Enter JEE Main 2021 application number and date of birth
Step 4: NTA JEE Main Result will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download the JEE Main 2021 result
Step 6: Take a printout for future purposes.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.