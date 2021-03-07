scorecardresearch
Sunday, March 07, 2021
NTA JEE Main result 2021: Websites to check score

NTA JEE Main result 2021: Once released, the students can download their score card through the websites- nta.ac.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Steps to download score card

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 7, 2021 11:36:51 am
JEE Main 2021Download JEE Main 2021 score card at nta.ac.in, jeemain.nic.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh,

NTA JEE Main result 2021: The National Testing Agency is likely to release the result of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 this week. Though there is no official confirmation, but as per reports, the engineering entrance test result is probably to release today. Once released, the students can download their score card through the websites- nta.ac.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Along with the result, the final answer key will be made available on the websites.

A total of 6.61 lakh (6,61,776) candidates have enrolled for the February session, out of this, 6.52 lakh (6,52,627) candidates registered for BE or BTech exam. The exam was held from February 23 to 26.

NTA JEE Main Result 2021: How to download score card

Step 1: Visit the official websites- nta.ac.in, jeemain.nic.in

Step 2: Click on view result/ score card link

Step 3: Enter JEE Main 2021 application number and date of birth

Step 4: NTA JEE Main Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the JEE Main 2021 result

Step 6: Take a printout for future purposes.

