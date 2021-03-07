NTA JEE Main result 2021: Websites to check score

NTA JEE Main result 2021: The National Testing Agency is likely to release the result of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 this week. Though there is no official confirmation, but as per reports, the engineering entrance test result is probably to release today. Once released, the students can download their score card through the websites- nta.ac.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Along with the result, the final answer key will be made available on the websites.

A total of 6.61 lakh (6,61,776) candidates have enrolled for the February session, out of this, 6.52 lakh (6,52,627) candidates registered for BE or BTech exam. The exam was held from February 23 to 26.

NTA JEE Main Result 2021: How to download score card

Step 1: Visit the official websites- nta.ac.in, jeemain.nic.in

Step 2: Click on view result/ score card link

Step 3: Enter JEE Main 2021 application number and date of birth

Step 4: NTA JEE Main Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the JEE Main 2021 result

Step 6: Take a printout for future purposes.