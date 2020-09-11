JEE Main Result 2020 LIVE UPDATES: What will be the cut-off? Check here

NTA JEE Main result 2020 LIVE UPDATES: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main today. The students who have appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Over 8.67 lakh students had appeared in the JEE Main this year which was conducted from September 1 to 6, after it was postponed on several occasions due to COVID-19 pandemic. The exam was held at 660 centres across the country following strict COVID-19 guidelines,. The students can also download the final answer key through the official website.
READ | JEE Main Result 2020 Live: Check Update in Hindi
To check the result, click on the official website. On the homepage, click on the ‘JEE Main result 2020’ link. A new page will open. Enter your roll number and other details. Download your JEE Main result, take a print out for further reference.
Read | JEE Main Updates in Malayalam
JEE Main scores are normalised scores across multi-session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session. The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees.
While 94.32 per cent of registered students appeared for the exam held in January 2020, attendance fell to 74 per cent for the exam held earlier this month — the first national entrance test amidst the pandemic. According to data shared by the Education Ministry on Twitter Wednesday night, out of 8.58 lakh applicants, 6.35 lakh appeared for the engineering entrance test. Read more here
Step 1: Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Click on 'view result/scorecard'
Step 3: Log-in using credentials
Step 4: Result will be available, download
Step 5: Take a print out for further reference.
The National Testing Agency will announce the result for JEE Main today. While they have not announced the result date but since JEE Advanced registration will begin from tomorrow, therefore the result is expected today