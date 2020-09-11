JEE Main Result 2020 LIVE UPDATES: What will be the cut-off? Check here

NTA JEE Main Result 2020: Check result at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

NTA JEE Main result 2020 LIVE UPDATES: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main today. The students who have appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Over 8.67 lakh students had appeared in the JEE Main this year which was conducted from September 1 to 6, after it was postponed on several occasions due to COVID-19 pandemic. The exam was held at 660 centres across the country following strict COVID-19 guidelines,. The students can also download the final answer key through the official website.

To check the result, click on the official website. On the homepage, click on the ‘JEE Main result 2020’ link. A new page will open. Enter your roll number and other details. Download your JEE Main result, take a print out for further reference.

JEE Main scores are normalised scores across multi-session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session. The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees.