NTA JEE Main result 2020: How to shortlist colleges based on your rank?

NTA JEE Main result 2020: After the declaration of the JEE Main 2020 result, candidates are now looking for the best colleges based on their secured rank. Candidates also have to give their preferences of colleges and engineering courses during the counselling process. Choice filling is the crucial step of the JEE Main counselling.

If the choice filling is done correctly, candidates have chances of admissions in the best suitable colleges based on their ranks. Various parameters must be considered by students while shortlisting colleges. Some of the important factors that candidates can consider before marking their preferences are mentioned below to help them make better decisions.

Previous years’ cut-off: Previous years’ cut-off help candidates in getting an idea about their admission chances based on their ranks. By analysing the past years’ cut-off data, candidates can make a list of all the colleges where they might get admission.

However, candidates should keep in mind that the cut-off varies every year as many factors are considered while determining the cut-off. It is advisable that candidates should fill as many choices available to them during the choice filling process. It increases the admission chances.

Seat matrix and fee structure: The number of seats available in the college and the fee structure is uploaded on the official website generally before the counselling process begins. Candidates should check these details beforehand.

Location of the college: This is one of the parameters which should also be considered by the candidates. If candidates are not willing to move to any particular state then they should avoid filling the colleges available in that particular state.

Placement: Candidates should also check the placement statistics of colleges. Placement details such as the number of students placed, salary packages, companies visiting the college for recruitments, placement cell of the college are available on the official websites and it helps in deciding which college would be better than the other.

After shortlisting colleges based on the factors mentioned above or if the candidates are still confused they can also consider some other parameters. A few of the other parameters that can be considered are:

– Faculty details

– Reviews of the students about the college

– Ranking/rating of the college

– College campus

– Hostel and other facilities

– extra curricular activities available like clubs and accreditation.

Another confusion arises when students have to make a choice between college and the course. It is advised that candidates should opt for the course in which they are interested and believe they can excel in.

On the basis of JEE Main ranks, candidates can apply for admission in 31 NITs, 26 IIITs, IIEST Shibpur and 30 other government funded technical institutes (other-GFTIs). Counselling for admission into these institutes will be conducted by Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). The registration process of JoSAA will start from October 6.

