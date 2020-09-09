NTA JEE Main result 2020: How to download score card

NTA JEE Main result 2020: Know how to download score card at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

NTA JEE Main result 2020: National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the JEE Main 2020 result soon. The official answer key has already been released on September 8. The result will be available on the official website —jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can check the result through their JEE Main credentials — application number and password/ date of birth.

NTA JEE Main Result 2020: How to download

Step 1: Go to the jeemain.nta.nic.in/ ntaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the “View result/score card” link

Step 3: Enter JEE Main 2020 Application Number and Date of Birth

Step 4: NTA JEE Main Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the JEE Main 2020 result

Step 6: Take a printout for future purposes.

JEE Main result will indicate the All India Rank (AIR), category rank (if applicable), JEE Main qualifying cutoff and NTA percentile score of the candidate. As the exam is conducted twice a year, the best of the two NTA percentile scores will be considered to prepare the final rank of the candidate. JEE Main rank will be used for admission into NITs, IIITs and CFTIs.

Along with the result, the qualifying cut-off will also be released. Only the qualified candidates will be eligible to apply for JEE Advanced. The application form for JEE Advanced will be available from September 12.

