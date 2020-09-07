NTA JEE Main Result 2020: How to calculate percentile scores, details of score/ rank card

NTA JEE Main result will be released by September 11. Representational image/ file

NTA JEE Main Result 2020: The National Testing Agency will announce the JEE Main result 2020 at jeemain.nic.in by September 11. The result date has been mentioned in the official JEE Advanced 2020 brochure. Candidates will be able to download their JEE Main result 2020 by logging in to the candidate portal using their application number and date of birth.

JEE Main result will mention details about NTA percentile scores, All India rank and JEE Main qualifying cut-off 2020. Candidates must note that the NTA scores for each of the candidates in January 2020 as well as for the April/ September 2020 exam will be merged for the compilation of JEE Main result and preparation of All India ranking.

Recommended:- [To check your admission chances in NITs/ IIITs/ state colleges based on JEE Main scores/ rank, use JEE Main College Predictor]

The best of the two NTA scores for candidates who appeared in January and September will be considered for ranking purposes.

NTA JEE Main Result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Candidates can check their result by following the given steps-

Step 2: Visit the official JEE Main website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 3: Click on the “View Result/ Scorecard” link.

Step 4: Enter application number and password

IN VIDEO | How students took JEE Main Exam 2020

Step 5: Click on the “Submit” button.

Step 6: JEE Main result will be displayed on screen.

Step 7: Download the result and take a print.

JEE Main 2020 paper analysis | Students find maths tough, physics lengthy | ‘Physics was difficult, chemistry lengthy’

JEE Main result will comprise of the NTA scores and ranks of the candidates along with the status of those who qualify for appearing in JEE Advanced 2020.In addition, the result will also mention the All India rank and All India category rank.

JEE Main rank list 2020

In case two or more candidates obtain the same score in paper 1 for B.Tech/ B.E, the NTA specified guidelines for inter-se merit will be applied where candidates with higher marks in maths, physics, chemistry and less negative responses will be considered for a higher ranking in the order specified. For B.Arch/ B.Plan, candidates with a higher score in maths followed by an aptitude test, drawing, less negative responses will be considered for a higher ranking.

JEE Main all India ranks (AIR) will be used for admissions too NITs/ IIITs/ CFTIs/ SFIs/ others.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd