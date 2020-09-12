NTA JEE Main result 2020: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal congratulates successful candidates

NTA JEE Main result 2020: "Hearty congratulations to all the successful candidates of JEE Main and quotes for a bright future: Best wishes!" Ramesh Pokhriyal wrote

NTA JEE Main result 2020: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal congratulated all the successful candidates of the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) this year. Taking to Twitter, Ramesh Pokhriyal wrote, “Hearty congratulations to all the successful candidates of JEE Main and quotes for a bright future: Best wishes!”

He congratulated the exam conducting agency- NTA, and chief ministers of all the states. “I congratulate the Chief Ministers of all the states, exam conducting agency- NTA and candidates for making JEE Main a success.”

खासकर, अंतिम समय में जब चुनौतियां और भी विकट थी और हमें विद्यार्थियों की सुरक्षा एवं सुविधा को सुनिश्चित करते हुए परीक्षा की प्रक्रिया को भी संपन्न करना था ताकि किसी भी अभ्यर्थी का अकादमिक वर्ष बर्बाद न हो और मुझे खुशी है कि यह सम्पूर्ण प्रक्रिया सफलता पूर्वक संपन्न हुई। — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) September 12, 2020

Nishank further tweeted, “Especially, at the last moment when the challenges were even more difficult and we had to complete the examination process while ensuring the safety and convenience of the students so that the academic year of any candidate is not wasted and I am glad that this entire process was successfully done.

The result of JEE Main exam was announced late Friday night, in less than a week after the entrance test finished. Twenty four candidates scored 100 percentile in the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) this year, with the largest number of toppers coming from Telangana. Among the remaining toppers, five are from Delhi, four from Rajasthan, three from Andhra Pradesh, two from Haryana, and one each from Gujarat and Maharashtra.

#JEE परीक्षा समय पर होने और रिकॉर्ड समय में परीक्षा परिणाम घोषित करने के लिए जहाँ मैं राष्ट्रीय परीक्षा एजेंसी (@DG_NTA) को बधाई देता हूँ वहीं सभी राज्यों के मुख्यमंत्रियों को, जिन्होंने इस प्रक्रिया में छात्रों का पूरा सहयोग किया उनका मैं आभार प्रकट करता हूँ। — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) September 12, 2020

Last year, too, the same number of candidates were ranked first. However, the best performance was registered by two states — Telangana and Rajasthan. Four candidates from each state had scored 100 percentile in 2019.

