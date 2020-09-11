NTA JEE Main Result 2020 declared: Check cut-off for top NITs

Download JEE Main result at jeemain.nta.nic.in

NTA JEE Main Result 2020: The National Testing Agency, NTA has declared the JEE Main result on September 11. The results can be checked on the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in. To view the score, candidates have to enter their JEE Main credentials i.e application number and password/ date of birth.

The result has been declared in the pdf format and candidates can download it from the official website. Details such as All India Rank (AIR) of the candidate, category rank (if applicable), JEE Main cut-off, and NTA percentile score are mentioned in the result.

The JEE Main result is the basis for admission to the 31 NITs, 25 IIITs and 28 GFTIs.

Candidates who attempted for both the exams, their NTA scores for January and September exams are mentioned in the result. However, the rank is calculated on the basis of the best of the two scores. Candidates who have qualified the JEE Main are now eligible to appear for JEE Advanced and for admission into NITs, IIITs and CFTIs.

JEE Main cut-off

JEE Main cut-off for top NITs is the minimum closing ranks that candidates have to secure in the exam for admission into the institutes. The cut-off is determined after considering some factors such as the difficulty level of the exam, total number of candidates that appeared for the exam, number of candidates applying for admission, category of the candidate, and others.

After the result, candidates might be looking for the previous years’ cut-off for NITs to know about their admission chances. Previous year cut-off for the top NITs has been mentioned below.

NIT Tiruchirappalli JEE Main cut-off 2019

NIT Surathkal JEE Main cut-off 2019

NIT Rourkela JEE Main cut-off 2019

NIT Warangal JEE Main cut-off 2019

NIT Calicut JEE Main cut-off 2019

Counselling and seat allotment process will be conducted by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) after the declaration of the JEE Advanced result. JEE Advanced is scheduled to be conducted on September 27.

