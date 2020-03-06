NTA JEE Main registration 2020 extended: Check revised dates, exam pattern

JEE Main 2020: Apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in (Representational image) JEE Main 2020: Apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in (Representational image)

NTA JEE Main registration 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date to apply for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main April 2020. Earlier, the applications were to end today – March 6, which now has been extended till March 12, 5 pm. Interested candidates who have not yet applied can do so at jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

Subsequently, the fee payment deadline has also been extended from March 7 to March 12, 11:50 pm. The application correction window will now be available from March 13 to March 16. The exam will be conducted on April 5, 7, 9, and 11. The exam was earlier expected to be held from April 3 to 9, however, the final dates were announced later.

NTA JEE Main registration 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the application link

Step 3: Click on ‘new registration’

Step 4: Register using details

Step 5: Fill form, upload images

Step 6: Make payment, submit

Read| JEE Main 2020 January exam allegedly leaked

NTA JEE Main registration 2020: Fee

The application fee for one exam is Rs 650 and those who wish to apply for both BTech and BArch exams will have to pay Rs 1300. For female candidates and reserved category candidates, including PwD and Transgender category, the fee is Rs 325 for one and Rs 650 for both exams. For foreign students, the fee is Rs 3000 for males and Rs 1500 for females, per exam.

In JEE Main January 2020, a total of 11 lakh candidates applied, of which over 9 lakh were only for the BTech courses. Those who have appeared in the January exam can also apply for the April session. This will not be counted as the second attempt as the exams fall in the same academic year.

