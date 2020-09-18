NTA JEE Main Paper 2 result declared, here’s how to check score card

Check JEE Main paper 2 result is available at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Representational image/ file

NTA JEE Main Paper 2 result 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main paper 2. The students who had appeared in the entrance exam for admission to B Arch and B Plan courses can check the results through the website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The candidates can download their score card by entering their application number and date of birth. Over a lakh candidate appeared in the paper 2 that was conducted on September 1. Earlier, the answer key for paper 2 was released, and the candidates had calculated their scores.

NTA JEE Main Paper 2 result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the score card for ‘paper 2’

Step 3: In the new link, enter application number, date of birth

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

Those wishing to study design or architecture from IITs can register for the AAT exam from October 5 onwards at jeeadv.ac.in.

The students who have cleared the exam can now apply for admission to NITs, three schools of Planning and Architecture as well as GFTIs. Only two IITs offer B.Arch course — IIT Kharagpur and IIT Roorkee, for which candidates have to clear the JEE Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2020, which will be held on October 8.

