NTA JEE Main paper 2 final answer key released: How to download

NTA JEE Main answer key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main paper II at its official website jeemain.nic.in. Candidates who had appeared for the exam conducted on April 8, 2019 can check their answer keys online.

This is the final answer key and candidates will not get any chance to raise objections. The result of the architecture exam will be calculated and released based on this answer key. According to sources in the NTA, the result for JEE Main paper II will be released tomorrow.

JEE Main answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, jeemain.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘JEE Main answer key’ in the left-hand panel

Step 3: A PDF will open

Students need to download the answer key and take a print out they can tally their answers and calculate result score, as and when released.

This year, a total of 1.64 lakh candidates appeared in the JEE Main paper II which is the national level entrance exam for admission to architecture and related courses.

The result for the JEE Main paper I for admission to engineering related undergraduate courses has already been released earlier this month. In the April session, a rise of 6,543 candidates for engineering courses has been registered. However, an exact reverse trend was observed in architecture courses where the number of registered candidates dropped from 1,80,052 in January to 1,69,767 in April with a dip of 10,285 students was registered. Check all that changed in JEE 2019 from January to April here.