MJPRU Bareilly to accept JEE Main 2021 score for BTech, UPCET for other courses

National Testing Agency today announced Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University (MJPRU), Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh will admit candidates on the basis of the score of Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021 for the academic year 2021-22. The last day to submit the application form is May 31 (5 pm) and with exam fee (by 11:50 pm).

Further, the varsity has decided to admit students for BTech course on the basis of the score obtained in the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2021. Eligibility, scheme/ duration/ timings/ medium/ fee of examination, intake, reservation of seats, exam cities, important dates, admission procedure etc relating to the exam are contained in the information bulletin that is available on nta.ac.in and on upcet.nta.nic.in and on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

MJPRU has decided to admit candidates to the following courses in the first year on the basis of UPCET 2021:

• Bachelor of Pharmacy (B. Pharm).

• Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (BHMCT)

• Master of Computer Applications (MCA)

• Master of Business Administration (MBA)

Admission to the second year of the following courses (Lateral Entry):

• Bachelor of Pharmacy (B Pharm).

• Bachelor of Technology (BTech)

The exam fee is also required to be paid online through payment gateway, using debit/credit cards or internet banking or Paytm.