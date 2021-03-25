NTA JEE Main March Paper-I result 2021 announced, 13 score perfect 100

Updated: March 25, 2021 12:37:45 am
JEE Main March session result 2021: The National Testing Agency released the result of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 March session on March 24. A total of 13 candidates scored perfect 100 percentile in the paper 1 (BE/ BTech) exam which was concluded on 18th of the month.
The candidates can check the results through the websites- nta.ac.in, ntaresults.nic.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The final answer key was also released.
The toppers are Bannuru Rohit Kumar Reddy from Telangana, Madur Adarsh Reddy (Telangana), Zenith Malhotra (Rajasthan), Josyula Venkata Aditya (Telangana), Rohit Kumar (Rajasthan), Kavya Chopra (Delhi), Bratin Mondal (West Bengal), Siddharth Kalra (Delhi), Kumar Satyadarshi (Bihar), Mridul Agarwal (Rajasthan), Ashwin Abraham (Tamil Nadu), Atharva Abhijit Tambat (Maharashtra), Bakshi Gargi Makarand (Maharashtra).
NTA JEE Main Result 2021: How to download score card
Step 1: Visit the official websites- nta.ac.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Click on view result/ score card link
Step 3: Enter JEE Main 2021 application number and date of birth
Step 4: NTA JEE Main Result will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download the JEE Main 2021 result
Step 6: Take a printout for future purposes.
A total number of 6.19 lakh (6,19,638) candidates were registered for the March session.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-