NTA JEE Main March Paper-I result 2021 announced, 13 score perfect 100

NTA JEE Main result available at nta.ac.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Representational image/ file

JEE Main March session result 2021: The National Testing Agency released the result of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 March session on March 24. A total of 13 candidates scored perfect 100 percentile in the paper 1 (BE/ BTech) exam which was concluded on 18th of the month.

The candidates can check the results through the websites- nta.ac.in, ntaresults.nic.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The final answer key was also released.

The toppers are Bannuru Rohit Kumar Reddy from Telangana, Madur Adarsh Reddy (Telangana), Zenith Malhotra (Rajasthan), Josyula Venkata Aditya (Telangana), Rohit Kumar (Rajasthan), Kavya Chopra (Delhi), Bratin Mondal (West Bengal), Siddharth Kalra (Delhi), Kumar Satyadarshi (Bihar), Mridul Agarwal (Rajasthan), Ashwin Abraham (Tamil Nadu), Atharva Abhijit Tambat (Maharashtra), Bakshi Gargi Makarand (Maharashtra).

NTA JEE Main Result 2021: How to download score card

Step 1: Visit the official websites- nta.ac.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on view result/ score card link

Step 3: Enter JEE Main 2021 application number and date of birth

Step 4: NTA JEE Main Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the JEE Main 2021 result

Step 6: Take a printout for future purposes.

A total number of 6.19 lakh (6,19,638) candidates were registered for the March session.