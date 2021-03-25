NTA JEE Main March Result 2021 LIVE UPDATES: 13 score perfect 100, meet the toppers

JEE Main 2021 March results available at nta.ac.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

NTA JEE Main March Result 2021 LIVE UPDATES: The result of National Testing Agency Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 March session was released on March 24. In the paper 1 (BE/ BTech) exam, a total of 13 candidates scored perfect 100 percentile.

The toppers are Bannuru Rohit Kumar Reddy from Telangana, Madur Adarsh Reddy (Telangana), Zenith Malhotra (Rajasthan), Josyula Venkata Aditya (Telangana), Rohit Kumar (Rajasthan), Kavya Chopra (Delhi), Bratin Mondal (West Bengal), Siddharth Kalra (Delhi), Kumar Satyadarshi (Bihar), Mridul Agarwal (Rajasthan), Ashwin Abraham (Tamil Nadu), Atharva Abhijit Tambat (Maharashtra), Bakshi Gargi Makarand (Maharashtra).

The candidates can check the results through the websites- nta.ac.in, ntaresults.nic.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in. To check the result, candidates need to click on the ‘JEE Main result 2021’ link on the official websites. A new page will open. Enter your roll number and other details. Download your JEE Main result, take a print out for further reference.

The JEE Main was held from March 15 to 18.