NTA JEE Main March Result 2021 LIVE UPDATES: 13 score perfect 100, meet the toppers

Wednesday, March 24, 2021
By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 25, 2021 2:40:53 am
NTA JEE Main March Result 2021 LIVE UPDATES: The result of National Testing Agency Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 March session was released on March 24. In the paper 1 (BE/ BTech) exam, a total of 13 candidates scored perfect 100 percentile.

The JEE Main was held from March 15 to 18.

Live Blog

02:40 (IST)25 Mar 2021
Who are toppers?

A total of 13 candidates scored perfect 100 percentile in the March session. They are  Bannuru Rohit Kumar Reddy from Telangana, Madur Adarsh Reddy (Telangana), Zenith Malhotra (Rajasthan), Josyula Venkata Aditya (Telangana), Rohit Kumar (Rajasthan), Kavya Chopra (Delhi), Bratin Mondal (West Bengal), Siddharth Kalra (Delhi), Kumar Satyadarshi (Bihar), Mridul Agarwal (Rajasthan), Ashwin Abraham (Tamil Nadu), Atharva Abhijit Tambat (Maharashtra), Bakshi Gargi Makarand (Maharashtra).

02:39 (IST)25 Mar 2021
Steps to download JEE Main score card

Step 1: Visit the official websites- nta.ac.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on view result/ score card link

Step 3: Enter JEE Main 2021 application number and date of birth

Step 4: NTA JEE Main Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the JEE Main 2021 result

Step 6: Take a printout for future purposes.

02:38 (IST)25 Mar 2021
02:36 (IST)25 Mar 2021
02:33 (IST)25 Mar 2021
JEE Main March Result released

The National Testing Agency released the result of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 March session on March 24. A total of 13 candidates scored perfect 100 percentile in the paper 1 (BE/ BTech) exam.  

JEE Main March Result 2021 LIVE UPDATES: The scores are normalised scores across multi-session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session. The ranking of a candidate will be based on the best marks scored in any of the four attempts. Even if a student appears in the four session, the NTA will calculate his/her best marks out of the four exams.

