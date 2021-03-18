NTA JEE Main March Exam Day 3 2021 LIVE Updates: Morning session concludes, check paper analysis

Check paper analysis of JEE Main March session 2021. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

JEE Main March Exam Day 3 2021 LIVE UPDATES: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main March session will be concluded on March 18. The candidates who have appeared in the forenoon session reviewed the paper as moderately difficult with some questions being difficult, lengthy to attempt.

Meanwhile, both on day one and two, the paper was reviewed as difficult, with the maths portion being tough to solve. The students have found the physics and chemistry sections easy.

The engineering entrance exam is being held in two sessions – morning (9 am- 12 noon) and afternoon (3-6) pm. A slight change in the paper has been introduced considering Covid-19 situations. The candidates have to attempt 75 questions out of 90 or 25 out of 30 questions in each section of chemistry, physics and maths.

Those who do not get desired marks in the February or March attempts can apply for the exam in April and May. The rank list will be declared after all four attempts are held. On the basis of the score in JEE Main, JEE Advanced will be held once a year.