JEE Main March Exam Day 2 analysis 2021: Maths remains tough in both sessions, say experts

JEE Main March Exam Day 2 analysis 2021: The second day of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021) went smooth, with candidates attempted the paper in both the sessions reviewed it as moderate and balanced. As per the candidates, the maths portion was difficult, while chemistry reviewed to be easy, and difficulty level of physics was moderate in nature.

A total of 6.19 lakh (6,19,638) candidates have registered for the March session.

Sailendra Kumar who attempted the JEE Main morning session analysed the numerical part in maths and physics a bit lengthy. Shailendra said, “The maths section has at higher difficulty level; the paper was not balanced. The physics has moderate difficulty with questions asked from class 12 chapters. The chemistry covered all chapters of NCERT, and is the easiest.”

Another candidate Rukmini Guha said, “The maths section was not balanced as it covered chapters mainly differential equations, conic sections, vectors, 3D geometry, while there are hardly questions from other chapters. The chemistry and physics mostly covered all the chapters.”

The JEE Main is being conducted in two sessions, the afternoon was concluded at 6 pm. The paper in the afternoon session was also reviewed as moderately difficult, and maths remain tough. As per candidates’ response shared by FIITJEE, the maths was analysed as moderately difficult, while chemistry was easiest amongst the three subjects.

Ramesh Batlish, head, FIITJEE Noida said, “The papers were easier than that held on March 16, however it was slightly tougher compared to papers held in February. The questions covered all chapters of classes 11, 12 and NCERT.”

The candidates appeared on March 16 also reviewed the maths section difficult, while chemistry and physics easy. Abhishek Gupta said the questions from calculus, algebra in maths are lengthy and tricky. “The chapters covered are binomial theorem, complex numbers, quadratic equations, while there are questions from derivatives, definite integral in calculus. In physics, the questions are from kinematics, optics, magnetism, current electricity, while in chemistry, the chapters from both organic, inorganic part covered,” Gupta said.

The March session will conclude on the 18th of the month.