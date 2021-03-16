NTA JEE Main March Exam Day 1 analysis: Maths difficult, say candidates

JEE Main March Exam Day 1 analysis 2021: The candidates who have attempted the forenoon session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021) on March 16 reviewed the paper as balanced, while the maths portion was analysed as difficult. As per the candidates, the difficulty level of maths was high followed by physics and chemistry.

The morning session was held from 9 am- 12 noon, while the afternoon session will be concluded at 6 pm. A total of 6.19 lakh (6,19,638) candidates have registered for the March session.

Khusboo Jain, a JEE Main aspirant said, “In maths, the numerical based questions are quite lengthy, overall the section is quite difficult. There were no difficult questions in chemistry, while physics has some tough questions.”

Another candidate Abhishek Gupta said the questions from calculus, algebra in maths are lengthy and tricky. “The chapters covered are binomial theorem, complex numbers, quadratic equations, while there are questions from derivatives, definite integral in calculus. In physics, the questions are from kinematics, optics, magnetism, current electricity, while in chemistry, the chapters from both organic, inorganic part covered,” Gupta said.

The experts also reviewed the difficulty level of the maths portion on a higher side in the forenoon session. Ramesh Batlish, head, FIITJEE Noida said, “On the basis of feedback received from candidates, the difficulty level of maths was higher than that of the February session. Overall it is a balanced paper, chapters from both classes 11, 12.”

According to Ajay Kumar Sharma, director (engineering), Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), the difficulty level of the paper is of moderate in nature, with questions are mostly based on NCERT syllabus and concepts.

The March session will conclude on the 18th of the month.