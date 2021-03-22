NTA JEE Main March 2021: Last day to raise objection on answer key today

NTA JEE Main March 2021: The candidates who want to raise objections on JEE Main 2021 answer key for March session can do so till March 22. The online window at jeemain.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in will be closed today.

The students can raise objections on the answer key by paying Rs 200 per objection. The fee is non-refundable. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the official answer key.

JEE Main March answer key 2021: Steps to raise objections

Step 1: Visit the official website and click on the answer key link

Step 2: Enter application number and date of birth

Step 3: Challenge answer key by paying a fee

Step 4: Once complete, download snd take a print out for further reference.

The answer key can be downloaded in pdf format. Candidates can check the correct answers for each question from the answer key and can match it with their answers through the response sheet to calculate their probable scores. Candidates will also have an option to challenge the answer key within a given time period if they are not satisfied with it.

The March session was concluded on 18th of the month.