These important physics, chemistry, maths chapters will help you prepare for NTA JEE Main March 2021

NTA JEE Main March 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the second session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 on March 15, 16, 17, and 18. Now that the first session of JEE Main 2021 is over, it is clear that some chapters hold more weightage than the others. Even while practising from the previous year question papers and JEE Main answer key, candidates will be able to know the important topics for the exam. However, what can be a better resource than the JEE Main February session analysis.

So, here we have listed a few important chapters for JEE Main 2021 March session. Along with revising these chapters, practice JEE Main mock test as well to get the best results.

The important chapters for physics are modern physics – dual nature of radiation and matter, semiconductors, current electricity, optics, gravitation, thermodynamics, electrostatics, EM waves, units and dimensions, SHM and waves, mechanics: kinematics, law of motion, mechanics: COM and collisions, rotational motion, magnetism, fluid mechanics, alternating current, capacitors, KTG, EMI and AC, mechanics: work, power and energy, modern physics: nuclei, atoms, communication systems, and mechanical properties of matter.

In maths, candidates must focus on these chapters: matrices and determinants, sequences and series, vectors and 3D geometry, statistics, mathematical reasoning, differential equations, limit, continuity and derivatives, quadratic equations, complex numbers, straight lines, area under the curve with basic integration, integration, probability circles, permutation and combination, heights and distances, conic sections – parabola, mathematical induction, trigonometry and inverse trigonometry

The important topics for chemistry are periodic table, coordination compounds, chemical concept, mole concept, haloalkanes and haloarenes, equilibrium, aldehydes, ketones and carboxylic acids, biomolecules, general organic chemistry, thermodynamics, electrochemistry, states of matter and s-block elements, solutions, hydrocarbons, alcohol, phenol and ethers, amine, metallurgy and structure of the atom.

Under no circumstances candidates must miss these important chapters from the syllabus of JEE Main 2021. Along with these, candidates must also solve sample papers of JEE Main. These will provide an extra boost to the preparation.

In the March session, JEE Main is only being held for B.Tech and B.E. The paper for B.Arch and B.Plan will now be held in the May session of the exam. JEE Main exam is only held in computer-based mode. This year, internal choices have been provided in the exam in the numerical type questions. These questions have no negative marking. The February session was moderate in the level of difficulty, and it is expected that the March session exam will also be the same.

Many candidates found the maths section to be the most difficult one. While physics was moderate and chemistry was easy.

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) paper 1 is the national level engineering entrance exam for admission in B.E / B.Tech courses, paper 2A is for architecture (B.Arch) and paper 2B for Planning (B.Plan) admission to NITs, IIITs, CFTIs, and they are also qualifying exam for JEE Advanced.