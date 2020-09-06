NTA JEE Main Day 6 paper analysis 2020: Students find paper lengthy, not difficult

NTA JEE Main 2020: Check paper analysis of last day. Representational image/ file

NTA JEE Main paper analysis 2020: Today was the last day of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) which was started from September 1. The candidates who had appeared in the forenoon session of day 6 found the paper lengthy, with numerical portions a bit tricky. Ramesh Batlish, Head, FIITJEE Noida reviewed the slot one paper as moderate, with numerical portions in maths and physics a bit lengthy.

According to the FIITJEE expert, “The difficulty level of the paper can be analysed as maths- difficult, physics and chemistry- moderate. The numerical portions were quite lengthy, and the questions were mostly based on NCERT syllabus.”

Meanwhile, the JEE Main paper today was mostly based on class 12 syllabus. According to Ajay Kumar Sharma, National Academic Director (Engineering), Aakash (AESL), “The overall paper was quite balanced, the questions based on class 12 syllabus was higher as compared to class 11 syllabus.” The expert reviewed the paper as moderate, considering maths as the most difficult. “The maths paper was calculative and lengthy compared to physics and chemistry. The physics paper was a mix of easy theoretical and lengthy numerical portions, while chemistry paper covered the NCERT syllabus.”

The candidates found paper quite lengthy, mainly the numerical sections in maths and physics. Ravik Jain, a JEE Main aspirant said, “The numerical sections in physics and maths was quite lengthy, while physics was tricky, maths was mainly calculative. The chemistry questions were fact based, and follows the pattern of NCERT.”

Another candidate Monalisa Sen said, “The last day paper was reciprocal of the day one. The paper of the day one was comprised of class 11 syllabus, while the last day was of class 12 syllabus. The paper was moderate, and a cut-off of around 90 can be expected.”

Over 8.67 lakh students had applied to appear in JEE Main. The students can expect the answer key on September 7, while the result is expected to be announced on September 11.

