What will be the cut-off for JEE Main January 2020?

NTA JEE Main January 2020: Check the cut-off, paper analysis NTA JEE Main January 2020: Check the cut-off, paper analysis

NTA JEE Main January 2020: The Joint Entrance Examination (NTA JEE Main 2020) will be concluded on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Candidates, who appeared for the examination, rated the paper as moderate, even as some students found questions from physics, mathematics tricky.

The experts, after analysing the difficulty level of the JEE Main paper, predicted that the cut-off of this year will be around 90 for the general category. Navin C Joshi, Academic Head and VP (JEE and NEET) at Gradeup commented that considering the difficulty level of the exam, students who expect to score around 210 can expect a 99 percentile.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Professor Amit Banerjee from Roy’s institute, Kolkata remarked, “Overall, the paper was moderate; mathematics and physics had lots of tricky questions. Among the three subjects, chemistry was the easiest. Candidates scoring above 200 can expect a percentile starting from 90. The cut-off of OBC may vary from 40 to 70.”

IN VIDEO | Idea Exchange With V Ramgopal Rao, Director of IIT Delhi

“The question paper of this year was tricky. The cut-off for the general category may vary from 85 to 100, while for the reserved category, the cut-off will be between 50 to 70,” according to a professor from the engineering department, Jadavpur University.

NTA JEE Main 2020: Check section-wise paper analysis

Mathematics – Students reported Maths to be easy but had lengthy calculations in a few questions. Overall, it was a balanced section. No questions were asked on height and distance.

Physics – The paper had more questions from class 11 chapters. Few questions were of mixed concept type. It was also lengthy. No questions were asked from chapters like Semiconductors, AC Circuits, Magnetism.

Read | JEE not the right way to select engineers: former IIT-Kanpur director

Chemistry – Students reported questions were largely from NCERT, especially chapters of inorganic Chemistry. The paper was balanced as per students covering questions from class 9 and 12. More questions from Inorganic were asked as compared to Organic and Physical Chemistry.

A total of 11 lakh candidates appeared for the engineering, architecture and planning entrance exams. The exams are being held by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in two shifts — 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd