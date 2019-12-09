JEE Main admit card 2020 HIGHLIGHTS: Changes in exam to instructions, all you need to know

JEE Main January 2020 admit card HIGHLIGHTS: Download from jeemain.nta.nic.in. (Representational image) JEE Main January 2020 admit card HIGHLIGHTS: Download from jeemain.nta.nic.in. (Representational image)

JEE Main Admit Card January 2020 HIGHLIGHTS: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be releasing the admit card or hall ticket for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main to be held from January 6 to 11, 2020. The admit card will be available at the official websites, nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in. It is mandatory to bring the hard copy of the admit card to the exam hall.

Read| Done with NCERT? Here are must-reads for JEE Main 2020 aspirants

Officials from NTA informed indianexpress.com that the admit card will be released by 7 pm. The JEE Main hall ticket will have details of the exam venue, time slot. The three-hour exam will be conducted in two shifts, morning shift will begin at 9:30 am and the afternoon shift will begin at 2:30 pm.

In Pictures| JEE Main admit card 2020

Those who clear the paper-I will be considered for admission to engineering courses and those who get through paper-II will be eligible to take admission to architecture courses. The JEE Main admit card is expected to by out between 5-7 pm.