JEE Main admit card 2020 HIGHLIGHTS: Changes in exam to instructions, all you need to know

JEE Main Admit Card January 2020 HIGHLIGHTS: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be releasing the admit card or hall ticket for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main to be held from January 6 to 11, 2020. The admit card will be available at the official websites, nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in. It is mandatory to bring the hard copy of the admit card to the exam hall.
Officials from NTA informed indianexpress.com that the admit card will be released by 7 pm. The JEE Main hall ticket will have details of the exam venue, time slot. The three-hour exam will be conducted in two shifts, morning shift will begin at 9:30 am and the afternoon shift will begin at 2:30 pm.
Those who clear the paper-I will be considered for admission to engineering courses and those who get through paper-II will be eligible to take admission to architecture courses. The JEE Main admit card is expected to by out between 5-7 pm.
In case of any error or query, candidates need to immediately contact the authorities at the NTA at 0120-6895200. The number will active on working days, exclusive of weekends from 10 am to 6 pm.
-- The application fee was not paid
-- Application rejected
-- Error in connection
-- Error by the authorities
In any case, check with the NTA by dialing-in the helpline number - 0120-6895200. The line is active from 10 am to 6 pm on working days.
Along with the admit card, students will have to carry a photo identity card to the exam hall. Candidates belonging to the PwD category should also carry a certificate issued by the competent authority. Without proper document verification and frisking, no candidate will be allowed to appear for exam.
Admit card is released for a total of 9,34,608 (9.34 lakh) students have applied for the exam. Last year, in JEE Main (both April and January exams inclusive), a total of 11,47,125 students attempted the test. In case you are unable to download get in touch with authorities at official JEE helpline.
The basic information on the admit card would contain, exam centre details, date and shift of the exam, photograph and signature of the applicant. It will also have reporting time and other instructions. In case it of any error, candidates need to get in touch with the authorities.
NTA released the JEE Main 2020 admit card, check steps to download here -
Step 1: Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admit card button
Step 4: Log-in using credentials
Step 5: Admit card in dashboard, download and take print-out
The link to download admit card will be available at jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in. Candidates need to note that the website has been changed from jeemain.nic.in to jeemain.nta.nic.in. The link is yet to be activated and as per the officials at the NTA, it will go live by 6 pm
A total of 24 students scored 100 percentile. Out of 24, as many as 15 students had secured the perfect 100 in January while 9 have secured in April attempt. The AIR will be announced once the ties are resolved
The JEE Main is conducted twice a year - January and April. For those candidates who appeared in both January and April JEE Main examinations, the better of the two scores have been taken into consideration.
The NTA has stated the kara, kirpan, customary dresses and metallic objects are not allowed in the exam hall. In case any candidate has to wear any such dress due to a valid reason, they have to report at exam center in advance to allow more time for frisking, detailed dress code will be mentioned at the JEE Main admit card
After introduction of the new exam, this is how the exam pattern will look like
Each question will be for four marks and for objective type questions, one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer while for numerical-type questions there will be no negative marking. Aptitude test will be of 200 marks. In the drawing test for BArch which was 100 marks used to have three questions and will now have only two questions.
From JEE Main 2019, the JEE Main 2020 will be very different as the NTA has changed the exam pattern. The number of questions to be asked in the exam has been reduced from 30 to 25 and out of the 25 questions, while 20 will be based on multiple-type questions, a total of 5 questions will be asked in numerical type.
The JEE Main 2020 BPlan will have questions based on general awareness regarding development issues, government programs/schemes, etc, as per the NTA. It also informed that the exam would include comprehension, questions on critical thinking and analytical skills, graphs, charts and map reading skills, besides simple statistics.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has introduced a separate exam for aspirants of Bachelors in Planning (BPlan) in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains, which was conducted only for BTech and BArch aspirants so far.
After several debates and demands of including regional languages in the JEE Main, it is palpable that many readers are coming up with these queries. Here is the solution: while the exam will go multilingual stating from Telugu and Marathi from next year, JEE Main 2020 will be conducted in English and Hindi. However, for the centres in Gujarat, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, the languages would be English, Hindi and Gujarati.
Going by the maximum number of candidates, Marathi and Telugu would be added first in the JEE Main. From Maharashtra, 1.1 lakh applications were received from April 2019 exam. while from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the combined number of candidates stood at 1.60 lakh.
The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) is planning to conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) in multiple languages and will give preference to states with the maximum number of applicants
The three-hour exam will be conducted online for both paper-I for admission to engineering courses and paper-II for admission to architecture courses. This year, a different paper for B.Plan will also be conducted. There will be two shifts, morning shift will begin at 9:30 am and the afternoon shift will begin at 2:30 pm.
Candidates need to verify the spellings of their name, parents name and other details on their hall ticket. In case while verification, the admit card details (in terms of spellings too) do not match that in the identity card and education certificates, the candidature can be cancelled. Read | What to check in JEE Main admit card
When the 'JEE Main' tab on the official website, nta.ac.in to be tuned to 'JEE Main 2020 New', that means the admit card link is active. Just keep a tab on the official website, the admit card will be released shortly on the official website.
Officials from NTA told indianexpress.com that the admit card will be put between 5 pm to 7 pm. Thus, around an hour is left for the admit card to release.
JEE Main is scheduled to be held from January 6 to January 11. The exam is held twice a year and the next session for 2020 will be conducted from April 3 to 9, 2020.
All those whose applications have been accepted will get their admit card on the official website, only if the application fee is not paid or the application form is rejected due to some reason, candidates will not be able to see their admit cards.
After the release of the admit card, candidates will be left with less than 30 days to prepare for the exam. The basic of JEE Main is the NCERTs, however, toppers swear-by mock test papers and previous year papers as well.
The admit card will have information regarding venue, time slot and candidate details in the hall ticket or admit card. One needs to cross-check these. The image, spelling of the names etc on the admit card should be intact
Candidates will get their admit card online and will have to take a print out of the same. They will have to carry their admit card with them to the examination hall for verifictaion
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main at their official website, jeemain.nic.in or nta.ac.in. The date was announced by NTA while releasing the information broucher.