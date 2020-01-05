NTA JEE Main January 2020 from tomorrow, check last minute tips and tricks

NTA JEE Main January 2020 is scheduled to be held from January 6 to 9, 2020 NTA JEE Main January 2020 is scheduled to be held from January 6 to 9, 2020

NTA JEE Main January 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Joint Engineering Entrance (JEE Main 2020) examinations from Monday, January 6. Over 9 lakh candidates will appear for the entrance examination that is scheduled to be conducted from January 6 to 9, 2020.

The examination will be conducted in two shifts, morning from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, and afternoon from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. For all those who will be appearing for the exam from January 6 onwards, here are the last minute tips and tricks for them.

NTA JEE Main January 2020: Last minute tips and tricks

Call letter: Make sure you keep your admit card in your bag along with some ID proof (Aadhaar). Candidates should keep in mind that if they fail to carry the same, they will not be allowed to enter the examination hall in any case.

Identity proof: Candidates also have to bring one photo identity proof such as passport/ Aadhaar/ PAN card/ Driving license/ voter’s Id card/ bank passbook with duly attested photograph/ identity card issued by school or college/ gazetted officer in the official letterhead in original as well as a self-attested photocopy thereof. The same should be submitted along with the call letter to the invigilators

Items banned: Do not carry electronic gadgets inside the exam hall such as mobile phones or any other communication devices

No late night studies: Try to get 6-7 hours of sleep a day before the exam. There’s no point starting a new topic at this point of time and the only thing your mind requires is peace and relaxation to perform well the next day

Leave on time: It is always better to reach the examination venue 30-40 minutes before the scheduled exam rather than reaching late and missing out the paper

Examination centre: Check the address of your examination centre properly before leaving for the exam in order to avoid last moment rush

Maintain a positive attitude: Maintaining your calm and a positive frame of mind is the key to perform well in any exam. Do not ponder about the leftover topics or how difficult or easy the paper would be. Just take a deep breath and have faith in your preparations

Time management: Do not dedicate more than 30-40 seconds on one particular question. In case you are confused or are unaware of the answer, move on to the next question and come back and attempt them in the end. As there would be negative marking, be careful and answer only those questions for which you are 100 per cent sure.

From 2021, the JEE Main will be conducted in multiple languages and will give preference to states with the maximum number of applicants. Going by the maximum number of candidates rule, Marathi and Telugu would be added first in the JEE Main.

From Maharashtra, 1.1 lakh applications were received from April 2019 exam. While from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the combined number of candidates stood at 1.60 lakh.

