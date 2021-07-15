To avoid clash, aspirants appearing for both CLAT and JEE Main asked to submit date change request

CLAT entrance exam will be held on July 23. The exam will be conducted in offline mode. (Representative Image)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to change the dates of JEE Main Exam 2021 scheduled on July 23 for candidates who are appearing for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021. Candidates who are appearing for both CLAT and JEE exam dates are required to visit the Consortium of National Law Universities website – consortiumofnlus.ac.in to request a change in the CLAT exam date.

Candidates can request for change from July 15 to July 16 before 23:49 hours which is 11:49 pm.

According to the Consortium of NLUs, the NTA is likely to agree to change the date of JEE scheduled on July 23, 2021, for those candidates who are appearing for CLAT 2021.

Steps to apply for a change in dates for JEE to be held on 23rd July

Step 1: Log into your CLAT account

Step 2: Click on Apply for JEE Date Change

Step 3: Fill in Name of the Candidate, Father / Mother Name and JEE Roll No

For any further help, candidates can mail to clat@consortiumofnlus.ac.in or call on 080-47162020 (between 10:00 am to 05:00 pm on all working days).

As per the official announcement, the April session of JEE Main 2021 will be conducted from July 20-25. Around 6.80 lakh candidates have registered to appear for the April session exams which were postponed due to Covid-19.

