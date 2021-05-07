How to utilise time and prepare for JEE Main 2021 until new dates are announced

– Written by Saurabh Kumar

Every year during JEE Main preparations students confront various challenges given the highly competitive nature of the exam. But since last year, COVID-19 has added to the existing troubles. Battling with JEE Main 2021 exam readiness amidst fluctuating schedules, uncertain classes and limited breakthrough options in the lockdown.

To crack JEE even in normal times requires the right strategy and focus, but in current times, students need to up their game with a bit of extra planning. Besides, they also need to give equal priority to their mental and physical health, as it is natural to feel anxious and restless when preparing with no final exam dates in mind. Here are few pointers which can help students find their balance while sailing through the pandemic-induced ambivalence, without getting overwhelmed by the exam.

Strategise your study plan: The winning element of your exam preparation is going to be your study plan and strategy, hence be very clear of your goals. Also, chalk out a strategy that works best for you, keeping in mind available resources (coaching or study material), facilities and time frame. Though it is always wise to start early, select a comfortable pace and try to stick to it. The more you prepare ahead of time and get clarity of your aim, the faster you move with your preparation.

Time management: For any competitive exam, managing your time makes or mars your preparation. The process requires planning and dividing your day in a specific manner which helps you fetch better results. You can take start your day with the topics you find difficult as in the morning brain is fresh and can absorb more. To ramp up your efficiency, you can lay out a plan, or make a `to-do’ list and strictly adhere to it. Also, do not forget to put in short breaks in your time schedule. The tricky part is to keep going without exhausting yourself. Hence, striking a balance is paramount. For instance, you can take a 10-minute break after an hour of study. It will help you relax and recharge for the next study session.

Stay focused: Now, you have a study plan and a fixed time table to adhere to. The next main thing required for the preparation is concentration. The very first step to attain success in any field, let alone JEE, is to stay focused. Try to keep away all distractions during your study time. Besides, be aware of your strengths and weaknesses. Polish your strengths, while being aware of your weaknesses and meticulously devise a plan to overcome those weak points little by little. When you feel you are getting astray, remind yourself that thousands of students are going to take the exam along with you, and you cannot afford to be anything but diligent and focused.

Make notes and memorise formulas: It is always beneficial to make short notes during your preparation and learn formulas and definitions by heart. Write down key pointers, terms, phrases, draw diagrams, charts, and tables, as they all help in summarising and retaining information. Besides, notes help in speeding up the revision process as well. Short notes will save you time and help in skimming through the most important points for each topic. Furthermore, it is advisable to go through last years’ JEE Main question papers in order to gauge which topics have more weightage over others.

No mocking with mock test: Take regular mock tests irrespective of your level of preparation as it helps you in getting a fair bit of idea about your speed and accuracy. After a series of mock test, you would also be able to assess your performance and the areas wherein you need to put in a bit more work. A quick tip: Always time yourself while solving questions, it helps in upping your pace.

Don’t think about the score: During your preparation, set a target in terms of topic and time but never with regard to score. It is not healthy to think about the marks and ranks as it can derail your preparation. Focus only on your preparation and stay in the process, marks and rank would follow automatically.

Get help and feedback: Be always ready to seek help and feedback from your teachers, whenever you feel the need or feel stuck. Besides, don’t forget to ask for tips from your teachers regarding building efficiency and adopting effective learning methods. Also, staying positive always helps. Always take feedback in a positive stride, to get better. You can even seek help from your friends and offer them help too when they need so. Always try to maintain a healthy competition with your peers. Remember, when you explain certain concepts to others, you better your grip over those topics.

A healthy mind dwells in a healthy body, hence it is important to stay positive and calm. Your attitude largely decides the effectiveness and productivity of your preparation plan. While focusing on your performance do not forget your health. Try to maintain a healthy balance and stick to a balanced diet. Do take some time out to relax, exercise, meditate, spend time with your family and stay in touch with your friends. Besides, be ready for the result. Once the plan is made, stick to it and hope for the best.

The author is National Academic Director, Vidyamandir Classes