NTA JEE Main counselling 2020: Check details of registration, choice filling, seat allotment

Check JEE Main counselling details. Representational image/ file

NTA JEE Main 2020: Candidates who have qualified in JEE Main can apply for the JoSAA 2020 counselling from October 6. JEE Main counselling through JoSAA will include many steps such as registration, choice filling, locking of choices, seat allotment, and payment of seat acceptance fee.

The authorities will conduct two rounds of mock seat allotment which will be followed by the seven rounds of JEE Main counselling.

Recommended:- [To check your admission chances in NITs/ IIITs/ State colleges based on JEE Main scores/ rank, use JEE Main College Predictor]

Procedure for JEE Main Counselling through JoSAA

Registration – Firstly, candidates will have to get themselves registered on the official website of JoSAA 2020. To log in to the JoSAA candidate portal, students have to use their JEE Main application number and password. Upon successful login, the candidates’ details will automatically be fetched from the JEE Main database. Students must verify all the details before completing the registration.

Choice filling – After registration, candidates will have to fill in their choice of institute and courses. Students are advised to select as many choices as they can as this will increase the chances of admission. Note that JoSAA 2020 choice filling has to be done within specified dates.

MEET JEE MAIN toppers | Girls should aim higher, says JEE Main 2020 female topper | Tricity’s JEE topper is a boy from Amritsar | Vadodara boy only one from Gujarat to score 100 percentile | Mumbai boy scores 100 percentile in JEE Main, tops from state | My competition is with my IITian brother, says Haryana topper

Mock seat allotment and locking of choices – The authorities will also conduct two mock seat allocations to help candidates know their chances of admission into the institutes. The mock seat allotment process will help the candidates understand which seats can be allotted to them on the basis of their preference list. Candidates will also be able to change their preferences after the mock allotment.

JoSAA seat allotment- JoSAA will conduct a total of seven rounds of seat allotment. The seat allotment process of JoSAA will be done on the basis of the merit, category, selected preferences and availability of seats. All the seat allotted candidates will be able to download the provisional seat allotment letter and an e-challan to remit seat acceptance fee in online mode.

Payment of seat acceptance fee – Candidates who will be allotted seats will have to pay the seat acceptance fee through e-challan or SBI net banking. Note that the seat acceptance fee will vary depending on the category of the candidate. After accepting the seat, candidates will have to report at the allotted institute for document verification.

What options will be available after Seat Allotment? Candidates will be having three options available after seat allotment is done:

Freeze – Candidate is satisfied with the allotted seat and does not wish to participate in the further rounds of counselling.

Float – Candidate is satisfied with the seat but would like to be considered for other institutes during the future rounds of seat allocation.

Slide – Candidate has accepted the seat allotted but is also open for admission into a higher preferred course in the same institute.

Participating Institutes of JEE Main Counselling through JoSAA 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd