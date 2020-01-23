NTA JEE Main B Arch, B Planning results 2020 declared; meet toppers

NTA JEE Main 2020: Aarzoo from Haryana and Hardik Rajpal from Telangana topped the B.Arch examination with perfect 100 percentile NTA JEE Main 2020: Aarzoo from Haryana and Hardik Rajpal from Telangana topped the B.Arch examination with perfect 100 percentile

NTA JEE Main B Arch, B Planning Result 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the results for the JEE Main 2020 January B Arch, B Planning examinations. The candidates who appeared in the examinations can check the results through the website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Aarzoo from Haryana and Hardik Rajpal from Telangana topped the B.Arch examination with perfect 100 percentile, while Kanumuri Bheemeswara Vijay Varma from Andhra Pradesh have scored 100 percentile in B.Planning.

NTA JEE Main B.Arch, B.Planning results: How to check

Step 1: Visit the websites- jeemain.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result’ link

Step 3: A pdf file with roll number of the selected candidates and name will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

A total number of 1,38,410 candidates for B Arch, and 59,003 candidates registered for B Planning examination. “A total number of 138410 for B Arch. and 59003 for B Planning candidates were registered in this examination. There were 345 examination centres across the country and abroad. About 319 observers, 213 city-coordinators, 19 regional coordinators and 2 national coordinators were deployed at these centres to oversee the smooth and fair conduct of examination,” read the official notification.

The JEE Main result was announced on January 18, and this year, a total of nine students have scored 100 percentile score. Among the top scorers are twin brothers from Delhi have topped the exam by scoring 100 and 99.9 percentile score. They used to prepare together and have a love for attempting exam.

