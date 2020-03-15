NTA JEE Main April admit card 2020: Release date and time

NTA JEE Main 2020 admit card will be released on March 16, 2020 NTA JEE Main 2020 admit card will be released on March 16, 2020

NTA JEE Main 2020 admit card: The National Testing Agency will release the admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main April session on Monday, March 16, 2020. The hall ticket will be available at the websites- nta.ac.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The engineering entrance exam will be conducted on April 5, 7, 9 and 11, 2020.

The JEE Main hall ticket will have details of the exam venue, time slot. The three-hour exam will be conducted online for both paper-I for admission to engineering courses and paper-II for admission to architecture courses. This year, a different paper for B.Plan will also be conducted. There will be two shifts, morning shift will begin at 9:30 am and the afternoon shift will begin at 2:30 pm.

NTA JEE Main admit card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, jeemain.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘JEE Main (2020)’ link, and then drag your mouse to ‘download admit card’ link (Link will be activated on scheduled date)

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: In the new window, registered with your user id and password

Step 5: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

NTA JEE Main admit card: What else to carry?

A coloured A4 sized printout of admit card downloaded from the official website – jeemain.nic.in

At least one passport size photograph to be pasted on the attendance sheet at the exam centre. The passport-sized photo should be the same as the one uploaded with the online application form.

Candidates also need to carry an original and photocopy of identity proof which also have a clear photo of the candidate such as PAN card, driving license, voter ID, passport, Aadhaar card, et al.

