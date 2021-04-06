scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 06, 2021
Latest news

NTA JEE Main April 2021 correction process extended

NTA JEE Main 2021: The candidates can make necessary corrections in the application process upto 11:50 pm on April 7

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
April 6, 2021 8:41:24 pm
JEE Main 2021JEE Main 2021 application correction window will be closed on April 7. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

NTA JEE Main 2021: The National Testing Agency today extended the application correction process, The online window for making changes in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021) April application will be closed on April 7. According to NTA, the date was extended on receiving requests from the candidates.

Students will not be able to change all the information in the form. Certain information including the name of the candidate, contact/ address details, category, PwD status, educational qualification details, date of birth, choice of exam cities, etc will be treated as final. Students need to verify all information provided by them is correct.

Top Education News
Click here for more

The JEE Main exam dates are scheduled from April 27 to April 20. The exams will be conducted in two shifts — from 9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm. The admit card will be released soon, and will be available to download at the website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 06: Latest News

Advertisement
x