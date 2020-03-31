NTA JEE Main April 2020 admit card release date and time, new check exam dates

NTA JEE Main admit card will be released after April 15 NTA JEE Main admit card will be released after April 15

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit card of the JEE Main 2020 from April 15. The examination which was scheduled to be conducted in April has been postponed due to lockdown, and will be conducted in May-end. The exact dates will be announced on April 15 when the nation-wide lockdown will end.

“The admit cards for the examination will now be issued after April 15, 2020 based on the situation at that time,” NTA official notification mentioned. The NTA will announce the exam dates after assessing the situation in the coming weeks.

“The candidates and their parents are advised to keep visiting jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in for latest updates. The candidates can also contact at 8287471852, 8178359845, 9650173668, 9599676953, 8882356803 for any further clarification,” the notification mentioned.

The JEE Advanced which was to be held on May 17 will be rescheduled too. Since only those who are in top ranks of JEE Main are eligible to appear for Advanced, revised dates for the same is expected to be announced post JEE Main result. The JEE Advanced is the entrance exam for admission to IITs.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) – the exam conducting body – had earlier in its official statement mentioned that it will keep the health of students above the academic schedule.

